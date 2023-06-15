Reitz Memorial High School announces new Athletic Director

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with Reitz Memorial High School announced they have hired a new Athletic Director.

According to a release, Chad Dockery will be the new Director of Athletics for the upcoming 2023-2024 school year.

They say Dockery was hired after a comprehensive review of multiple candidates by key stakeholders in the school community including parents, teachers, board members and administrators.

Dockery is a 1995 graduate of Memorial High School and was a member of the football, wrestling, and track and field teams. After graduating from Memorial, he went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in history from the University of Southern Indiana in 2002, then a master’s degree in teaching from the University of Phoenix in 2011.

Dockery has been coaching and working in different roles in athletics and education for 26 years.

“I look forward to continuing the pursuit of excellence through athletics, academics, and faith that has been a great tradition at Memorial,” Dockery said. “I am committed to assisting all our athletes, coaches, volunteers, and booster club to continue to build success through the athletic and academic experience.”

Officials say Dockery comes to Memorial from Plainfield High School where he was an assistant football and track coach.

