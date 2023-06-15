Birthday Club
Owensboro Transit System to provide free bus rides for “Dump the Pump Day”

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Transit System will be providing free bus rides on all routes this coming Saturday.

The free bus rides will be apart of National “Dump the Pump Day.”

Officials say the goal is to encourage people to use public transportation instead of driving.

Buses will run from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

