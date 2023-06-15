Owensboro Transit System to provide free bus rides for “Dump the Pump Day”

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Transit System will be providing free bus rides on all routes this coming Saturday.

The free bus rides will be apart of National “Dump the Pump Day.”

Officials say the goal is to encourage people to use public transportation instead of driving.

Buses will run from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. on Saturday.

