Owensboro holds Flag Day Retirement Ceremony at Panther Creek Park

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro - Daviess County Veterans Organization held their annual Flag Day Retirement Ceremony at Panther Creek Park.

The organization collects thousands of old, torn-up and faded American flags to be properly disposed of.

The veterans organization eventually digs a deep pit, lays the flags on a metal pole, before dousing the flags in diesel fuel and setting them on fire.

President Pamela Smith-Wright says this is a respectful way of disposing the flags.

”The flag itself is very sentimental to me, because it represents who we are as a country and it’s our American symbol. I love it,” said Smith-Wright.

Residents can bring their used flags to the VFW and they will save it for next year’s ceremony.

