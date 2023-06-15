Birthday Club
Old Vanderburgh Co. Courthouse revolving doors up for auction

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The public can now bid on a piece of Evansville history for a starting price of $50.

The Old Vanderburgh County Courthouse revolving doors are up for auction at Curran Miller Auction and Realty.

County commissioners removed the Fourth Street revolving door and the doors on Fourth Street last month because of security concerns.

The doors have stood at the front of the building since 1930 welcoming trials, weddings and tours.

According to Old Courthouse Foundation vice president Larry Bristow, the doors aren’t the only renovations coming to the courthouse soon.

”There’s some major, major projects coming up in the future,” said Bristow. “Some are sort of sexy like the doors where you see it, you touch it, you feel it, where you know its been a huge difference. Others maybe not so much.”

The auction for the revolving doors ends June 27.

