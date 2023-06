Muhlenberg Co. Public Library staff member awarded scholarship

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A Muhlenberg County Public Library staff member was awarded a Science Tuition Scholarship.

Eleven county library staff members in Kentucky have been awarded Science Tuition Scholarships, including Muhlenberg County Public Library’s Kelsey Rolley.

The scholarships award $750 per semester for students enrolled in a four-year program and $350 per semester for students enrolled in a two-year program.

