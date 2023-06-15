Mostly Sunny, Warmer

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 3:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Sunny to mostly sunny skies and warmer as high temperatures elevate into the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Tonight, mostly clear skies as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, generous sunshine and warm as high temperatures settle in the upper 80s to 90 degrees. Friday night, clear skies as low temps dip into the upper 50s.

Saturday, mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 80s behind southerly winds.

