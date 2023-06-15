Birthday Club
LPGA Senior Legends descend on Sultan’s Run in two weeks

LPGA Senior Legends tour at Sultan in 2 weeks
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Jasper will be the place to be in just two weeks, when the Legends of the LPGA descend on Sultan’s Run Golf Club, for the Senior LPGA Championship.

This is the first time that Sultan’s Run has ever hosted an LPGA event, and it’s one of the biggest ones, they could get.

A field of 74 golfers will compete for a total purse of $400,000, with the winner getting $60,000.

Some of the Mount Rushmore of women’s golf will be competing, like Juli Inkster, Karrie Webb, Trish Johnson, and Hollis Stacy, and also Patricia Meunier-Lebouc, who we caught up with, as she played a practice round.

“I think the hills and all the trees, to me, are very special because I love nature and I mean, golf is all about that,” said Meunier-Lebouc. “It’s very welcoming, you feel good, and there’s some views from the course. We play for performance, but I love the look, you stand on the tees and it’s like wow every hole.”

“This course, it was a horse farm of course in history, and it’s 31 years old now and the rolling nature of it,” said co-owner and general manager of Sultan’s Run Golf Club, Chris Tretter. “We’re very pleased that this course is in the caliber that can host a tournament of that magnitude. We have several in the golf hall of fame -- a lot of very prominent names will be here.”

The tournament will be three rounds, with no cut, and runs June 29 to July 1.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

