Lisa Harris denied change of venue for murder trial

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A judge denied a Newburgh woman’s request to have her upcoming murder trial moved out of Crawford County.

Lisa Harris requested the change of venue earlier this week.

Harris is accused of killing her husband back in 2020 at a campground in Birdseye.

[Previous: Newburgh woman accused of shooting & killing husband in Crawford Co.]

[Previous: Murder trial underway for Newburgh woman in Crawford Co.]

As we reported, a jury couldn’t reach a verdict during her first trial back in April.

Harris is expected to go on trial again in July.

