Lisa Harris denied change of venue for murder trial

CRAWFORD CO., Ind. (WFIE) - A judge denied a Newburgh woman’s request to have her upcoming murder trial moved out of Crawford County.

Lisa Harris requested the change of venue earlier this week.

Harris is accused of killing her husband back in 2020 at a campground in Birdseye.

As we reported, a jury couldn’t reach a verdict during her first trial back in April.

Harris is expected to go on trial again in July.

