IHSAA Boys Golf State Finals

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The IHSAA boys golf season wrapped up Wednesday, with the state finals in Carmel.

North and Memorial made it to the finals, along with Jasper’s Luke Shappard playing as an individual.

Guerin Catholic won the state title with the North boys finishing at a solid 5th place, jumping up a couple spots in today’s final round. Memorial finished in 17th.

Individually, North’s Brody Sorrell and Luke Johnston, were the top players from southwest Indiana, shooting matching rounds of +6.

The Huskies’ Peyton Butler shot +10. Grayson Coughlin led Memorial with +12, and Shappard represented Jasper well, with a round of +15.

Sorrell and Coughlin both had the best rounds of all those guys, as each shot 1-over, 73, Wednesday.

--TOP PLAYERS OF LOCAL INTEREST--

1. - Leo Wessel (11), Guerin Catholic -6

T18. - Brody Sorrell (10), North +6

T18. - Luke Johnston (10), North +6

T31. - Peyton Butler (11), North +10

T39. - Grayson Coughlin (9), Memorial +12

T47. - Luke Price (11), North +14

T53. - Luke Shappard (11), Jasper +15

T57. - Thomas Broshears (12), Memorial +16

T83. - Brady Wynn (12), Memorial +27

T86. - Griffin Sohn (11), North +29

95. - Jack Brackett (12), Memorial +36

T98. - Reed Johnson (9), Memorial +41

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.