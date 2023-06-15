Birthday Club
Henderson man sentenced to 25 years in prison on sex abuse charges

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child.

That man is 55-year-old Mark Haleman.

That’s according to Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee Jr.

Officials say Haleman was convicted of sodomizing and sexually abusing a young child.

The jail’s website shows this stems back to when he was arrested on charges in February of last year.

In a social media post, McKee said that quote “we will not let this behavior stand in Henderson County.”

