Henderson man sentenced to 25 years in prison on sex abuse charges
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison after he was convicted of sexually abusing a child.
That man is 55-year-old Mark Haleman.
That’s according to Commonwealth Attorney Herbert McKee Jr.
Officials say Haleman was convicted of sodomizing and sexually abusing a young child.
The jail’s website shows this stems back to when he was arrested on charges in February of last year.
In a social media post, McKee said that quote “we will not let this behavior stand in Henderson County.”
