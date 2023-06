HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Handy Fest continues for the second day on the Henderson Riverfront.

Thursday night is a fan favorite, it’s Zydeco Night.

That’s when the festivals famous “red beans and rice” dinner is served.

Our Sunrise team caught up with Chairman of the festival Kenny Perkins this morning.

You can watch that full interview below.

Handy Fest day 2 continues with Zydeco Night- Kenny Perkins interview

