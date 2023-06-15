Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear reports Kentucky overdose deaths down in 2022

By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 4:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - According to Governor Andy Beshear, overdose deaths in Kentucky were down in 2022.

Beshear says the 2022 Overdose Fatality Report showed the first decline in the commonwealth since 2018.

According to Beshear, he says the United States as a whole saw an increase in overdoses and the report shows more than 2,100 Kentuckians died from overdoses in 2022.

“Kentucky was one of only eight states in the entire country that saw a significant decrease in overdose deaths 5 percent less than the year before.”

Beshear thanked law enforcement for cracking down on drugs and thanked treatment centers for their help with drug recovery programs.

