EVSC marching band to perform with Phantom Regiment

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation officials announced that the drum corps Phantom Regiment will join the EVSC marching band students for a community performance.

EVSC officials say, in addition to the community performance, student in the marching bands will spend the afternoon attending clinics with the drum corps staff and rehearsing with corps members.

Officials say the performance will consist of the Phantom Regiment’s 2023 program “EXOGENESIS” followed by a special combined concert with EVSC students.

The community performance will take place at 8 p.m. on June 20 at the EVSC North High School Bundrant Stadium.

