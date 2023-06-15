Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

EVSC marching band to perform with Phantom Regiment

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation officials announced that the drum corps Phantom Regiment will join the EVSC marching band students for a community performance.

EVSC officials say, in addition to the community performance, student in the marching bands will spend the afternoon attending clinics with the drum corps staff and rehearsing with corps members.

Officials say the performance will consist of the Phantom Regiment’s 2023 program “EXOGENESIS” followed by a special combined concert with EVSC students.

The community performance will take place at 8 p.m. on June 20 at the EVSC North High School Bundrant Stadium.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Owensboro Police looking for theft suspect
Owensboro Police looking for theft suspect
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting

Latest News

Chad Dockery
Reitz Memorial High School announces new Athletic Director
‘Walking for Dreams’ set to host celebration luncheon
‘Walking for Dreams’ set to host celebration luncheon
Handy Fest day 2 continues with Zydeco Night
Handy Fest day 2 continues with Zydeco Night
Handy Fest day 2 continues with Zydeco Night