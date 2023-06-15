Evansville woman claiming to be with ISIS after threatening police pleads not guilty

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville woman police say claimed to be with ISIS and threatened to kill cops has pleaded not guilty.

Police say 43-year-old Sierra Malloy had taken the American flag off the poll at Spectrum on Fares Ave., burned it, and put an ISIS flag in its place.

[Previous Story: EPD: Evansville woman arrested after burning flag, claims to be with ISIS]

Court records say Malloy entered a not guilty plea by video in court Thursday.

During her arrest on Sunday, officers say Malloy threatened to cut off the heads of those arresting her.

Officials say Malloy is now in the Vanderburgh County jail on multiple charges and being held on a $1,500 bond.

