EPD: Accident with injuries on John and Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - According to Vanderburgh County dispatch, an accident with injuries was reported on John and Garvin Street in Evansville.

Dispatch confirms that the call came in at 8:11 p.m. as an accident with injuries Wednesday.

Police say a vehicle flipped at least once and there were two cars involved in the accident.

EPD says the driver of one car had to be taken to the hospital and two people in the the other car were also transported. All three have non life threatening injuries.

