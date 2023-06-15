Ellis Park has good first weekend hosting Churchill spring meet

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first weekend of the “Churchill Downs at Ellis Park” spring meet is in the books, and by all accounts, it was a successful opening weekend.

Fans in attendance, saw the first graded stakes race, run at Ellis in five years, the $400,000 Matt Winn Stakes, and they’ll continue to see more high-caliber racing the next few weeks, with a star-studded cast of horses, jockeys, and trainers.

General manager, Matt Pressley, says he’s proud of his staff, for getting the track ready in time.

“We were able to expedite everything and get our seasonal employees in place,” said Pressley. “And Churchill was able to provide some additional support for that to really just get things going and get the grandstands cleaned up and get the facility to where it needs to be. From our standpoint‚ we were ready to jump on board and help out anyway we could. I think we did a heck of a job in a week’s turnaround, but we do have a few things this week that we want to focus on, getting some tents in place, getting some additional food outlets, getting our Sky Theatre open to be able to accommodate everybody that comes.”

Racing resumes Thursday with another four-day weekend, and there are three more stakes races scheduled.

