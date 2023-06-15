Daniel Cameron joins coalition challenging sale of gas powered vehicle ban

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron joined a coalition of 19 other states challenging a ban on the sale of gas powered vehicles.

The California Air Resources Board announced to ban the sale of gas powered vehicles by 2035.

The United States Environmental Protection Agency approved that ban.

Cameron believes the ban will be too expensive citing the cost of electric vehicles and impact on trucking jobs.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.