City of Francisco looking for part-time town marshal

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 15, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - The city of Francisco, after deciding to restore the position, has now posted the job for part-time town marshal.

Officials posted to social media saying the job is $650 per month for the part-time position.

Applicants must be at least 21, have a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma, must pass background check and have no serious felony or misdemeanor charges.

Officials say applications can be picked up at Francisco Town Hall.

