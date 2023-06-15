Adam Hines retires as Henderson Co. Baseball Head Coach

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school baseball, Henderson County baseball head coach Adam Hines announced he’s retiring, as head coach of the Colonels.

Hines won 107 games in five seasons as Henderson’s head coach, including four district titles.

He goes out on a high note as he led Colonels baseball to a 2nd region championship and the state final four this season.

