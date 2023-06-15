Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Adam Hines retires as Henderson Co. Baseball Head Coach

Adam Hines to retire from Henderson baseball
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 11:11 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In high school baseball, Henderson County baseball head coach Adam Hines announced he’s retiring, as head coach of the Colonels.

Hines won 107 games in five seasons as Henderson’s head coach, including four district titles.

He goes out on a high note as he led Colonels baseball to a 2nd region championship and the state final four this season.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Posey Co. woman accused of shooting her husband sentenced
Posey Co. woman accused of shooting her husband sentenced
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting

Latest News

LPGA Senior Legends tour at Sultan in 2 weeks
LPGA Senior Legends descend on Sultan’s Run in two weeks
Ellis Park good first churchill weekend
Ellis Park has good first weekend hosting Churchill spring meet
Ellis Park good first churchill weekend
Ellis Park good first churchill weekend
Adam Hines to retire from Henderson baseball
Adam Hines to retire from Henderson baseball