Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Woman accused of shooting her husband set to be sentenced in Posey Co.

Melissa Wade
Melissa Wade(Indiana State Police)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband back in August is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Troopers say Melissa Wade shot her husband, Herbert Wade, before then shooting herself in the leg.

[Previous Story: Update: Wife charged after troopers say she shot her husband in Posey Co.]

According to an arrest affidavit, She called 911 and said she didn’t know who shot her husband.

She later told police she reached over into her nightstand, got the gun, and shot him.

According to court records, a jury trial scheduled for last month was cancelled after some sort of agreement was reached.

Those details have not been released.

We will update this story as it develops.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
Evansville man sentenced for federal exploitation of a child
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location

Latest News

6/14 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
6/14 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
1 and half hour chase goes through several W. Ky. counties
1 and half hour chase goes through several W. Ky. counties
Josh Dixon
New fire chief appointed in Henderson