Woman accused of shooting her husband set to be sentenced in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The woman accused of shooting her husband back in August is scheduled to be sentenced Wednesday.

Troopers say Melissa Wade shot her husband, Herbert Wade, before then shooting herself in the leg.

[Previous Story: Update: Wife charged after troopers say she shot her husband in Posey Co.]

According to an arrest affidavit, She called 911 and said she didn’t know who shot her husband.

She later told police she reached over into her nightstand, got the gun, and shot him.

According to court records, a jury trial scheduled for last month was cancelled after some sort of agreement was reached.

Those details have not been released.

We will update this story as it develops.

