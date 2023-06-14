Birthday Club
6/14 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
(WFIE) - Happening Wednesday in Posey County, the woman accused of shooting her husband back in August is set to be sentenced.

That woman is Melissa Wade.

In Warrick County, the woman accused of killing her husband wants her trial moved to another county.

It comes as the jury could not make a decision in the case of Lisa Harris.

In Union County, a multi-county chase ended with one person in jail.

We have the latest details from the sheriff’s office.

And there is a new addition to a fire station in the blue grass state, to safely surrender a newborn baby without any legal punishment.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

