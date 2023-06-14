W.C. Handy Fest kicks off Wednesday in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The W.C. Handy Blues and Barbecue Festival has returned to the Henderson riverfront Wednesday.

The festival takes place at Audubon Mill Park in Henderson from June 14 to June 17.

The event will feature various musical acts, starting with End of the Line on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

Click here for more information on the festival and the activities throughout the week.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.