Warmer temps, weekend rain

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Early sunshine boosted temps into the middle 80s on Wednesday afternoon. Partly cloudy skies over the Tri-State Wednesday night through early Thursday, with lows dropping into the lower 60s on Thursday morning. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds Thursday and Friday as highs climb into the upper 80s. It will be a bit more humid, but still fairly pleasant. Over the weekend, a couple of systems will move in from the west. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. High temps each day will top out around 80. Locally heavy rainfall may accompany any stronger storms that manage to break through. Rain chances taper off by Tuesday.

