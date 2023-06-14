Warmer, P.M. Clouds

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Becoming partly sunny and warmer as high temps climb into the mid to upper 80s. Tonight, mostly clear skies with a low of 60 degrees.

Thursday, sunny skies and hotter as high temperatures elevate to 90 degrees. Thursday night, mostly clear as lows drop into the lower 60s.

Friday, sunny and humid as high temperatures settle in the upper 80s to 90 degrees.

