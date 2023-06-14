Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vets host dinner to thank Honor Flight

Vets host dinner to thank Honor Flight
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AmVets Post 84 in Evansville hosted a dinner Tuesday night to thank Honor Flight Southern Indiana.

AmVets is thankful to Honor Flight for all they do to honor local veterans.

This is the second year for the event.

“I’m around these vets everyday, see what they do, hear their stories, and its just an honor to help support the veterans,” said Troy Kelly

Organizers are hoping for this event to continue for years to come.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
Evansville man sentenced for federal exploitation of a child
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location

Latest News

Josh Dixon
New fire chief appointed in Henderson
Chandler authorities warn of grass fires caused by cigarettes
Chandler authorities warn of grass fires caused by cigarettes
Francisco Board meets after drama, town marshal position reinstated
Francisco Board meets after drama, town marshal position reinstated
Owensboro Fire Chief provides update on planned regional training facility
Owensboro Fire Chief provides update on planned regional training facility