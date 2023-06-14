Vets host dinner to thank Honor Flight

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - AmVets Post 84 in Evansville hosted a dinner Tuesday night to thank Honor Flight Southern Indiana.

AmVets is thankful to Honor Flight for all they do to honor local veterans.

This is the second year for the event.

“I’m around these vets everyday, see what they do, hear their stories, and its just an honor to help support the veterans,” said Troy Kelly

Organizers are hoping for this event to continue for years to come.

