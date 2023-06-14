Vanderburgh Co. approves poll worker pay increase

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners approved a pay increase for election workers.

Poll workers will now receive a $125 per diem for working about 10 hours.

Before, poll workers were only paid $10 an hour.

Local leaders petitioned the board for a per diem of only $100, but Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave made a motion to increase the compensation.

County Democrats Chair Cheryl Schultz says that the pay increase will ensure that the county gets the help it needs ahead of the presidential election next year.

”Last November these people spent fourteen hours opening ballots and were only compensated $90, so it’s getting much more difficult to get people to come and do this again,” said Schultz.

At the meeting, the commission also unanimously voted to accept state public health funding that will be used to expand several programs including communicable disease prevention as well as lead testing and supporting the school liaison program.

