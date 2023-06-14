Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Vanderburgh Co. approves poll worker pay increase

Vanderburgh Co. approves poll worker pay increase
By Liz DeSantis
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners approved a pay increase for election workers.

Poll workers will now receive a $125 per diem for working about 10 hours.

Before, poll workers were only paid $10 an hour.

Local leaders petitioned the board for a per diem of only $100, but Commissioner Cheryl Musgrave made a motion to increase the compensation.

County Democrats Chair Cheryl Schultz says that the pay increase will ensure that the county gets the help it needs ahead of the presidential election next year.

”Last November these people spent fourteen hours opening ballots and were only compensated $90, so it’s getting much more difficult to get people to come and do this again,” said Schultz.

At the meeting, the commission also unanimously voted to accept state public health funding that will be used to expand several programs including communicable disease prevention as well as lead testing and supporting the school liaison program.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman, juvenile in Ohio County
Woman, juvenile arrested after officers discover drugs, guns during traffic stop

Latest News

They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
They plan to utilize discharge petitions
House Democrats deploy rare tactic to force GOP to debate gun reform
Vanderburgh Co. approves poll worker pay increase
Vanderburgh Co. approves poll worker pay increase
Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount
Boonville mayoral candidate wants a recount