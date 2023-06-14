University of Evansville announces new Esports program

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville has announced the launch of a new on-campus Esports program.

Esports, or electronic sports, is organized competitive video gaming, which is typically played in a multiplayer setting as part of a league or tournament.

The university says they believe Esports has the potential to shape students’ knowledge, skills, and future employment opportunities in careers spanning the tech industry, communication, content creation, software and network engineering, and sports management.

According to a release, UE’s Esports Center will be located in a renovated two-story lounge inside Schroeder Residence Hall to include areas for team practice, competitive play and open game play.

Officials say based on the enrollment and progress of the program, the university will activate a second phase of the initiative by expanding space within the Esports Center.

Renovation will begin in June with team competitions slated to begin during the fall semester.

They say Samuel Henderson will serve as the Esports Coordinator and Head Coach.

To learn more about UE Esports, you can visit Evansville.edu/Esports.

