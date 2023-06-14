Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

University of Evansville announces new Esports program

University of Evansville announces new Esports program
University of Evansville announces new Esports program(WFIE)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 9:26 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville has announced the launch of a new on-campus Esports program.

Esports, or electronic sports, is organized competitive video gaming, which is typically played in a multiplayer setting as part of a league or tournament.

The university says they believe Esports has the potential to shape students’ knowledge, skills, and future employment opportunities in careers spanning the tech industry, communication, content creation, software and network engineering, and sports management.

According to a release, UE’s Esports Center will be located in a renovated two-story lounge inside Schroeder Residence Hall to include areas for team practice, competitive play and open game play.

Officials say based on the enrollment and progress of the program, the university will activate a second phase of the initiative by expanding space within the Esports Center.

Renovation will begin in June with team competitions slated to begin during the fall semester.

They say Samuel Henderson will serve as the Esports Coordinator and Head Coach.

To learn more about UE Esports, you can visit Evansville.edu/Esports.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
Evansville man sentenced for federal exploitation of a child
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location

Latest News

City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
EVSC receives approval to buy land along First Ave.
EVSC receives approval to buy land along First Ave.
Melissa Wade
Woman accused of shooting her husband set to be sentenced in Posey Co.
6/14 Wednesday Sunrise Headlines
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines