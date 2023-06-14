Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Southwestern Behavioral Health expanding reach with new grant funding

Southwestern Behavioral Health expanding reach with new grant funding
By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southwestern Behavioral Health is looking to grow and expand after receiving $2.6 million in grant funds from the state level.

Officials say this will expand and enhance their existing sub-acute Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services Program.

“Historically you had two choices, you go to the hospital, or you call 911,” said President and CEO of Southwestern Behavioral Health Katy Adams.

Adams says the funds will be integral in helping the organization expand their reach in not just Evansville, but in the region.

“Whether that’s housing, whether that’s behavioral health, whether that’s treatment for addiction, whatever that is; we’re going to link them to those services,” said Terry Gish, Crisis Services Manager for Southwestern.

Gish says a majority of their clientele is homeless.

“[I] Didn’t realize quite the volume of need there was,” Gish said. “Crisis services, it’s not [only] for Southwestern clients, it’s for everybody in the community, and that’s what we wanna promote.”

Adams says the money will not just increase their resources. It will make the team available 24/7, and will also feature a pilot program they were chosen by the state to be in.

“We’re using less expensive and more effective interventions for people in crisis,” Adams said.

The pilot program will hone in on a person-focused, trauma-informed violence assessment tool to be possibly used down the road for the 988 hotline.

“So then we’re able to fill in those gaps and link them to the services they need,” Gish said. “We’re here for everybody. It’s not a bad thing that you need our help, everybody needs help sometimes.”

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare is one of 15 community mental health centers across the state receiving a total of $57 million in Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services grants.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, or would like to get in touch with Southwestern Behavioral Health, call their toll-free number at (812) 422-1100.

You can also contact the mental health crisis hotline at 988.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville

Latest News

Owensboro holds Flag Day Retirement Ceremony at Panther Creek Park
Owensboro holds Flag Day Retirement Ceremony at Panther Creek Park
Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest
Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest
Evansville man accused of dealing drugs, including cocaine and marijuana
Evansville man accused of dealing drugs, including cocaine and marijuana
One of Kentucky’s leading industries produces $9 billion in economic output every year.
Kentucky marks National Bourbon Day