Southwestern Behavioral Health expanding reach with new grant funding

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Southwestern Behavioral Health is looking to grow and expand after receiving $2.6 million in grant funds from the state level.

Officials say this will expand and enhance their existing sub-acute Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services Program.

“Historically you had two choices, you go to the hospital, or you call 911,” said President and CEO of Southwestern Behavioral Health Katy Adams.

Adams says the funds will be integral in helping the organization expand their reach in not just Evansville, but in the region.

“Whether that’s housing, whether that’s behavioral health, whether that’s treatment for addiction, whatever that is; we’re going to link them to those services,” said Terry Gish, Crisis Services Manager for Southwestern.

Gish says a majority of their clientele is homeless.

“[I] Didn’t realize quite the volume of need there was,” Gish said. “Crisis services, it’s not [only] for Southwestern clients, it’s for everybody in the community, and that’s what we wanna promote.”

Adams says the money will not just increase their resources. It will make the team available 24/7, and will also feature a pilot program they were chosen by the state to be in.

“We’re using less expensive and more effective interventions for people in crisis,” Adams said.

The pilot program will hone in on a person-focused, trauma-informed violence assessment tool to be possibly used down the road for the 988 hotline.

“So then we’re able to fill in those gaps and link them to the services they need,” Gish said. “We’re here for everybody. It’s not a bad thing that you need our help, everybody needs help sometimes.”

Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare is one of 15 community mental health centers across the state receiving a total of $57 million in Crisis Receiving and Stabilization Services grants.

If you or someone you know is experiencing a mental health crisis, or would like to get in touch with Southwestern Behavioral Health, call their toll-free number at (812) 422-1100.

You can also contact the mental health crisis hotline at 988.

