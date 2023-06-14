Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Patient stabs nurse in neck at Massachusetts emergency room, police say

The nurse was adjusting the man's oxygen tube in the emergency room when he grabbed her and stabbed her, prosecutors said. (WCVB via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDNER, Mass. AP) - A 76-year-old patient at a Massachusetts hospital stabbed a nurse in the neck with a pocket knife, police said.

At the Greenville, New Hampshire, man’s arraignment on Tuesday, the judge entered not guilty pleas on his behalf to charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and attempt to commit a crime. He was held on $100,000 cash bail.

The suspect stabbed the nurse in the emergency room at Heywood Hospital in Gardner at about 8 p.m. Monday, police said. The nurse was adjusting the man’s oxygen tube when he grabbed her and stabbed her, prosecutors said.

The nurse was taken to UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester, Massachusetts, for treatment of a roughly 3-inch (7.6-centimeter) long laceration, prosecutors said in court. The nurse’s condition was not available.

The suspect’s attorney said his client is not a flight risk, has significant health issues and has been told he has six months to live.

“Violence against caregivers is not acceptable,” Heywood Healthcare CEO Rozanna Penney said in a statement. “In addition to the adoption of a zero-tolerance policy, expanded screening protocols are being assessed to ensure the safety of our caregivers and patients.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
Evansville man sentenced for federal exploitation of a child
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location

Latest News

EVSC receives approval to buy land along First Ave.
EVSC receives approval to buy land along First Ave.
GRAPHIC: Emergency rescues of marine mammals are taking place up and down the central coast...
GRAPHIC: Toxic algae imperils marine life off California coast
Police in Antelope, California, are investigating the intentional burning of pride flags.
Pride flags burned in California
The Italy-bound boat is believed to have sailed from the Tobruk area in eastern Libya.
Greece: 59 migrants dead, dozens feared missing after fishing vessel capsizes
FILE - A gas-lit flame burns on a natural gas stove on Jan. 11, 2006. The Republican-controlled...
Stove wars: Republican-controlled House takes up bills to protect gas stoves