Owensboro Fire Chief provides update on planned regional training facility

By Brady Williams
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Tuesday, the Owensboro Board of Commissioners held a meeting where City Manager Nate Pagan said that all city projects were on schedule.

That included “Operation Firehouse”, for which Fire Chief James Howard provided 14 News an update.

Operation Firehouse is an effort to provide over $30 million to the Owensboro Fire Department to improve its infrastructure over the next several years.

The most recent completed project was a renovation of Fire Station 2, which Howard explained needed to expand to accommodate a second fire engine.

He said one of the bigger projects is the replacement of the city’s fire training center.

“Training is the most important thing we do as far as making sure our people are prepared to go out and respond to emergencies,” he explained.

The $5.5 million project will see the construction of an improved fire town, a bigger classroom building and some overall training facility improvements that Howard said. the whole region will benefit from.

“We’ll be able to bring in other fire stations to train with us,” he said. “This space is going to really help us do that.”

He said the project is still moving, though people in the area may not realize that. He explained that the site is just an empty lot right now, but that alone is the produce of some hard work.

The old buildings are now properly demolished, and the ground has been leveled and improved to be able to being proper construction.

The plan is to have the facility completed in March 2024.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

