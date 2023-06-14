OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, a man is facing drug charges after a crash.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Lehmon Phelps of Morgantown ran into signs last night on I-165 South and crashed.

Deputies say they found a loaded weapon, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say he’s facing several charges including driving while under the influence and drug trafficking.

Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.