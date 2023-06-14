Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest

Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Ohio County, a man is facing drug charges after a crash.

According to the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office, 46-year-old Lehmon Phelps of Morgantown ran into signs last night on I-165 South and crashed.

Deputies say they found a loaded weapon, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Officials say he’s facing several charges including driving while under the influence and drug trafficking.

Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest
Ohio Co. crash leads to drug arrest

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville
City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville

Latest News

Evansville man accused of dealing drugs, including cocaine and marijuana
Evansville man accused of dealing drugs, including cocaine and marijuana
One of Kentucky’s leading industries produces $9 billion in economic output every year.
Kentucky marks National Bourbon Day
W.C. Handy Fest kicks off Wednesday in Henderson
EVSC receives approval to buy land along First Ave.
EVSC receives approval to buy land along First Ave.