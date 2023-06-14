Birthday Club
OCSO: Officials warn public of “renter scams”

(Pixabay)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Office officials have made the public aware of a “renter scam” going around throughout the county.

According to officials, the scammers are posting pictures of homes that are actually for sale, claiming that the homes are for rent.

Police say the scammers ask for a deposit for the “rental” from people looking to rent the homes.

Officials warn the public to be cautious with posts listings for homes and rentals.

Click here for more information on what to watch out for when it comes to rental scams.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

