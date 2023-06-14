OCSO: Officials warn public of “renter scams”

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Ohio County Sheriff’s Office officials have made the public aware of a “renter scam” going around throughout the county.

According to officials, the scammers are posting pictures of homes that are actually for sale, claiming that the homes are for rent.

Police say the scammers ask for a deposit for the “rental” from people looking to rent the homes.

Officials warn the public to be cautious with posts listings for homes and rentals.

