New fire chief appointed in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a new fire chief in Henderson, and he’s no stranger to the Department.

City officials say Josh Dixon, a 16-year veteran of the Henderson Fire Department, was appointed Tuesday during the Board of Commissioners meeting.

“Chief Dixon has the experience, demeanor, and the determination that will allow him to do a tremendous job from day one. I’m proud the hiring committee had so many great leaders to choose from, and I couldn’t be more excited for the fire department and for the community because of the decision they have made.” says Mayor Brad Staton.

A native of Henderson, Dixon graduated from Henderson County High School and Henderson Community College.

Josh and his wife, Missy, have five children and two grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.