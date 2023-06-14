Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

New fire chief appointed in Henderson

Josh Dixon
Josh Dixon(WFIE)
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s a new fire chief in Henderson, and he’s no stranger to the Department.

City officials say Josh Dixon, a 16-year veteran of the Henderson Fire Department, was appointed Tuesday during the Board of Commissioners meeting.

“Chief Dixon has the experience, demeanor, and the determination that will allow him to do a tremendous job from day one. I’m proud the hiring committee had so many great leaders to choose from, and I couldn’t be more excited for the fire department and for the community because of the decision they have made.” says Mayor Brad Staton.

A native of Henderson, Dixon graduated from Henderson County High School and Henderson Community College.

Josh and his wife, Missy, have five children and two grandchildren.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
Evansville man sentenced for federal exploitation of a child
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location

Latest News

Vets host dinner to thank Honor Flight
Vets host dinner to thank Honor Flight
Chandler authorities warn of grass fires caused by cigarettes
Chandler authorities warn of grass fires caused by cigarettes
Francisco Board meets after drama, town marshal position reinstated
Francisco Board meets after drama, town marshal position reinstated
Owensboro Fire Chief provides update on planned regional training facility
Owensboro Fire Chief provides update on planned regional training facility