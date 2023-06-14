Birthday Club
Holiday World announces Raging Rapids closure

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari has announced they will be closing one of their rides, Raging Rapids.

They made that announcement Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.

According to officials, the ride has been there for 33 years.

Holiday World’s post read:

After 33 years and millions of happy memories, Raging Rapids has officially retired. We know this attraction means a lot to our Guests, and it does to us too. While this may feel like an ending, it’s just the beginning. We intend to return the sound of laughter to Boulder Canyon as soon as we possibly can.”

At this time, Holiday World has not announced a reason for the closure.

