Francisco Board meets after drama, town marshal position reinstated

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - The Francisco Town Board is beginning the process to fill the position of town marshal.

The town board originally voted to dissolve the office of town marshal in 2020. Since then, there has not been any official Francisco law enforcement.

The town board discussed reinstating the position of town marshal back in March. The board members were split on the issue, and officials say the meeting turned into a hostile environment.

Caught on video, Board Member Steven Krieg cursed and threats at Board President Harold Everett, who then got a protective order against Krieg.

Former Francisco Town Marshal Terry Wallace says he is embarrassed by how the board has behaved and wants the drama to end.

“We need to heal this town, really. There’s a lot of division in this town, and I’d like to see it all brought back together. This used to be a very, very close-knit community. I grew up not too far from here and had a lot of friends here in this town growing up. Hopefully, we can get it back to what it was again,” said Wallace.

The Francisco Town Board approved reinstating the position of town marshal in May. They will be advertising the position soon.

The board declined to comment on the matter.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

