EVSC receives approval to buy land along First Ave.

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation is in the process of making a big purchase.

Officials say the EVSC board has given approval for the corporation to buy land along First Avenue.

According to board records, that approval came at their board meeting Monday night.

Google Maps shows the land is a bit south of the Harwood School building, as well as a house at the address.

At this time, it is unknown what the school corporation will do with the property.

