Evansville man accused of dealing drugs, including cocaine and marijuana

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is being accused of dealing drugs.

The arrest affidavit says Andrew Sutton is facing charges of dealing cocaine and marijuana.

Police say they found traces of marijuana and cocaine on drug paraphernalia in the kitchen of a home on Southeast Second Street.

The affidavit says officers found more drugs in random prescription bottles and nearly a thousand dollars in another room of the home.

Officials say Sutton is currently booked in the Vanderburgh County Jail.

