City officials provide update on potential MLB game in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The City of Evansville says Major League Baseball hosting a game in Evansville is still a possibility.

This comes as the MLB announced on Tuesday that they will be hosting a “Field of Dreams” game in Birmingham, Alabama.

As we reported, city leaders were looking into getting a game at Bosse Field on the 2024 MLB schedule. They told us last year that was the earliest possible date for a special event game in Evansville.

The Mayor’s Office says they are continuing conversations with the MLB, and they are still interested in potentially hosting a future event in Evansville featuring major league teams.

City officials say they remain enthusiastic about the prospect of a future game in Evansville.

