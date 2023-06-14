Birthday Club
Chandler authorities warn of grass fires caused by cigarettes

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 10:46 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CHANDLER, Ind. (WFIE) - Chandler authorities want to remind you about the dangers throwing things like a lit cigarette out of the window.

Chandler Police and Fire say that they responded to grass fires within a ten minute period along State Road 62.

They say it’s illegal to discard something like a lit cigarette or other lit material from your vehicle.

You will be cited if an officer sees you do this.

