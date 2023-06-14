Birthday Club
Another arrest made in shooting investigation involving 3-year-old

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials say another arrest has been made in the shooting investigation involving a 3-year-old in Evansville.

According to a police report, 38-year-old Jeffery Currie is facing meth, gun and neglect charges in connection to the case.

As we reported last week, the child’s mother, Porsha Walker, was arrested on drug and neglect charges.

[Previous Story: Affidavit: One facing charges after child shot in head on Independence Ave.]

Police say her 3-year-old child was shot in the head at a home on Independence Avenue.

Officers say the child found the gun in a drawer.

Currie was arrested after a witness placed him at the scene and said he lives at the home, according to officials.

Police say at the time of the shooting, the child went to the hospital with non life threatening injuries.

38-year-old Jeffery Currie
38-year-old Jeffery Currie(Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

