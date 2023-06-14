Affidavit: Man arrested after several of child porn files found on cellphone

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man is facing multiple charges after authorities say files containing child pornography were found on his phone.

The Evansville Police Department says they were notified after an electronic service provider found a file with child exploitation material on the suspect’s account.

According to an affidavit, the business says the file was found on November 8, 2022.

Officials say a subpoena was obtained on December 2, 2022, to identify the subscriber for the phone number the account was connected to. On Dec. 13, that person was identified as Spencer Rice.

Police say in the following months, the service provider informed them of three more instances where child exploitation material was found in Rice’s account.

An affidavit shows a search warrant for Rice’s phone was then obtained. His phone was then seized in February 2023.

After examining Rice’s phone, detectives say they found 115 pictures and 48 videos of child pornography.

They say the victim’s ages ranged from 12 to 15 years old.

Rice is facing 10 counts of possession of child pornography.

Spencer Rice (Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

