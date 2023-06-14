Birthday Club
18-year-old facing new charge in Cypress Dale Rd. deadly shooting

Austin Ousley
Austin Ousley(Vanderburgh County Jail)
By Monica Watkins
Published: Jun. 14, 2023 at 10:54 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Court records show 18-year-old Austin Ousley is facing a new charge.

Deputies say Ousley shot Chad and Shawn Wilt on Cypress Dale Road back in February.

Ousley is charged with murder, attempted murder, and residential break-in after that shooting.

[Previous Story: ‘I just killed 2 guys’: Teen charged with murder & attempted murder]

Now, a felony firearm enhancement charge is added to that list.

Officials say Shawn was killed and Chad was seriously hurt.

Deputies say Ousley later shot himself in the head and now has permanent brain damage.

This charge was announced at Ousley’s hearing on Tuesday.

Records show it’s an intent to seek an enhanced sentence.

