Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
River City Weekend
One Tank Trip

1 and half hour chase goes through several W. Ky. counties

Chase in Union Co.
Chase in Union Co.(Union Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 9:36 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Deputies say a chase ended in a crash Tuesday.

It happened around 12:45 p.m.

Deputies say it started as a call about a domestic disturbance outside of Morganfield.

They say Clinton D. Snyder left the home and was found on KY 365 in Sturgis.

Deputies say Snyder took off in his truck, nearly hitting at least one officer.

They say the chase went into Crittenden County, where Snyder hit the Sheriff’s vehicle.

Deputies say the chase went back into Union County.

They say they tried stop sticks several times, but Snyder would swerve dangerously to avoid them, even driving though yards and fields of crops.

Deputies say the chase then went into Webster County.

As he saw authorities waiting for him on KY 56, they say he veered into a ditch, then drove through a field back through Union County.

They say he ended up back in Crittenden County on U.S. 60 and ignored commands to stop given to him by phone.

Deputies say Snyder tried to turn onto Chandler Farm Rd. at U. S 60.

They say he missed the turn and ended up hitting an embankment.

Deputies say the Union County Sheriff hit Snyder’s truck to keep him from being able to take off again. They say it put an end to the more than one and one half hour pursuit.

Deputies say Snyder got out of the truck immediately with hands raised and was taken into custody.

He’ll face several charges in several counties.

Clinton D. Snyder
Clinton D. Snyder(Webster Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Danielle Cleary
Sheriff: 4 children missing from Nebraska found with woman in Warrick Co.
Police presence at a home on Madison Ave.
Standoff ends with suspect in custody in Evansville
First new Indiana town in 20 years incorporated in Warrick Co.
First new Indiana town in over 20 years growing in Warrick Co.
New site secured for Ellis Park entertainment center in Daviess Co.
Churchill Downs moves forward with entertainment center, just in a new location
Traffic stop leads to arrest of woman, juvenile in Ohio County
Woman, juvenile arrested after officers discover drugs, guns during traffic stop

Latest News

Vanderburgh Co. approves poll worker pay increase
Vanderburgh Co. approves poll worker pay increase
EPD utilizing facial recognition software in investigations
EPD utilizing facial recognition software in investigations
Badge of Scott Township Fire and EMS Community Paramedic Ryan Bosecker.
Posey County EMS rewarded over $350,000 grant for community paramedic program
Owensboro Police looking for theft suspect
Owensboro Police looking for theft suspect