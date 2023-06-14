1 and half hour chase goes through several W. Ky. counties

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Union County Deputies say a chase ended in a crash Tuesday.

It happened around 12:45 p.m.

Deputies say it started as a call about a domestic disturbance outside of Morganfield.

They say Clinton D. Snyder left the home and was found on KY 365 in Sturgis.

Deputies say Snyder took off in his truck, nearly hitting at least one officer.

They say the chase went into Crittenden County, where Snyder hit the Sheriff’s vehicle.

Deputies say the chase went back into Union County.

They say they tried stop sticks several times, but Snyder would swerve dangerously to avoid them, even driving though yards and fields of crops.

Deputies say the chase then went into Webster County.

As he saw authorities waiting for him on KY 56, they say he veered into a ditch, then drove through a field back through Union County.

They say he ended up back in Crittenden County on U.S. 60 and ignored commands to stop given to him by phone.

Deputies say Snyder tried to turn onto Chandler Farm Rd. at U. S 60.

They say he missed the turn and ended up hitting an embankment.

Deputies say the Union County Sheriff hit Snyder’s truck to keep him from being able to take off again. They say it put an end to the more than one and one half hour pursuit.

Deputies say Snyder got out of the truck immediately with hands raised and was taken into custody.

He’ll face several charges in several counties.

Clinton D. Snyder (Webster Co. Jail)

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.