Warmer each day, more rain this weekend

Temps returning to normal levels
6/13 14 First Alert 11 a.m.
By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 1:55 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine helped temperatures recover from a morning low of 52. By Tuesday afternoon, highs were in the lower 80s. Clear and not as cool overnight with lows near 60 on Wednesday morning. Sunny again on Wednesday with highs in the lower 80s. Thursday and Friday will also be sunny and a bit more humid as highs climb into the upper 80s. A couple of cold fronts will swing through the Tri-State over the weekend. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible on Saturday and Sunday as highs dip back into the upper 70s. Rain chances will continue into Monday. For the month, we are now about an inch and a quarter below normal on rainfall, with average temps running a degree cooler than normal.

