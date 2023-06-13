Walls of Lloyd Pool coming down

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The walls of Lloyd Pool in Evansville are coming down.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer shared pictures to Facebook showing that demolition work is continuing this week.

The old city pool is just off First Avenue.

There’s no decision on what will replace Lloyd Pool as of right now.

The area is fenced off, and onlookers must stay behind the fence if you’d like to watch the building come down.

