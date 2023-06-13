Birthday Club
Walls of Lloyd Pool coming down

Walls of Lloyd Pool coming down
By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2023 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The walls of Lloyd Pool in Evansville are coming down.

Deputy Mayor Steve Schaefer shared pictures to Facebook showing that demolition work is continuing this week.

The old city pool is just off First Avenue.

[Previous: Demo underway on Lloyd Pool]

There’s no decision on what will replace Lloyd Pool as of right now.

The area is fenced off, and onlookers must stay behind the fence if you’d like to watch the building come down.

Copyright 2023 WFIE. All rights reserved.

