Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

6/13 Tuesday Sunrise Headlines
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - New on sunrise, Evansville fire officials are investigating after an arson report was filed.

A report stating it came after crews were called to put out a vehicle fire.

New information this morning after a standoff in Evansville ended with a suspect in custody.

Officials say it all started on Madison Avenue.

Caught on camera, newly released bodycam footage of the woman who threatened police officers after setting fire to an American Flag.

That woman claiming she was a member of ISIS.

In Warrick County, officials say four children missing out of Nebraska are now safe.

Police say it’s all thanks to Flock cameras that spotted the car they were in.

You can watch the rest of Sunrise live here.

