Posey County EMS rewarded over $350,000 grant for community paramedic program

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE) - A recent grant from the Indiana Department of Health is looking to cut down on non-emergency hospital transports.

IDOH gave over $350,000 to Posey County EMS to get a community paramedicine program up and running in the county.

“It’s the return of the house call,” says Scott Township Fire and EMS Community Paramedic Ryan Bosecker.

Paramedics in southern Indiana say this is a big opportunity for Posey County.

“It allows us to expand the scope, to perform stuff that’s traditionally done only in a hospital setting, but into the home setting,” Bosecker said.

Using the ride to the hospital as a safety net, not a first resort.

Providing access to patient care including post-hospital follow-ups, immunizations, being able to educate on different health programs and first aid. These are all aspects of the job that the community paramedic would take on.

“There’s a huge opportunity to cost save by treating patients at home and not having to do unnecessary transports,” Bosecker said.

The community paramedicine program is focused around cutting down on hospital transports. By having a dedicated community paramedic, that person would be tasked with those calls.

They’d be paramedic certified, but also certified to handle other things traditionally done in a hospital, but bringing it into the home.

The program is especially integral in rural counties, places where residents may not have immediate access to primary care.

“We’re not trying to just manage conditions, we’re trying to prevent conditions from worsening,” Bosecker said. “It’s honestly more of a public service that needs to happen.”

Bosecker spoke alongside Posey Co. EMS Director of Operations Paul Micheletti at the most recent county council meeting.

Both agree the position would be a huge help for county resources, and Bosecker added that it eliminates the requirement of heading to the emergency room if it isn’t warranted.

“People don’t want to go to the hospital if they don’t have to, and if we can provide the services they need, in the home, it’s going to be better for everybody,” Bosecker said.

Next month, the county will revisit salary numbers for the position.

The grant will fund the program, if integrated in Posey Co., for the next three years.

