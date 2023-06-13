Police surround Evansville home

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - There is a heavy law enforcement presence at a home in the 1200 block of Madison Avenue.

It started around 6 p.m. Monday night.

Our crew on scene says officers have guns drawn, and one of them seems to be trying to negotiate with someone in the house.

We’ve reached out to police for more information.

Drivers might want to avoid the area if possible.

