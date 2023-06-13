Birthday Club
Part-time dispatchers getting pay raise in Posey Co.

By Steve Mehling
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Council approved a pay increase for part-time dispatchers.

This brings part-time workers up to a little over $19 an hour.

They are paid just over $14 an hour now.

Officials say part-time dispatchers require the same training as the full-time dispatchers.

The pay increase will take effect at the end of this month.

