Part-time dispatchers getting pay raise in Posey Co.

POSEY CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Posey County Council approved a pay increase for part-time dispatchers.

This brings part-time workers up to a little over $19 an hour.

They are paid just over $14 an hour now.

Officials say part-time dispatchers require the same training as the full-time dispatchers.

The pay increase will take effect at the end of this month.

