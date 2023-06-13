Birthday Club
Painted horse at Dawson Springs City Hall benefiting ball fields damaged by tornado

By WFIE Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2023 at 5:49 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Dawson Springs’ city hall has some new artwork.

It’s named “Fabric of Love.”

The horse statue symbolizes the healing after the December storms hit Western Kentucky.

The horse for Hopkins County was painted by high school students to have a quilt-like pattern to represent different parts of the community.

The proceeds for Hopkins County’s horse will benefit the Dawson Springs softball and baseball fields that were damaged by the storm.

